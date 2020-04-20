Dead bodies, broken promises: Coronavirus is hitting public housing hard, with little help in sight

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 19:30 Hits: 4

Living in multi-unit buildings is a new and special challenge during the era of coronavirus—but, like so much else, while the complaints of the well-to-do are heard most clearly, lower-income people are experiencing a disproportionate amount of the suffering. Nearly 70 million people live in multifamily buildings, The Washington Post reports, and they’re being forced to find their way, building by building, through the challenges and tensions involved.

That may mean people in seven-figure apartments sending angry emails to force their building to cancel an in-person building-wide meeting, limits on how many people are supposed to ride in an elevator together, or angry debate about whether to name residents who have the virus (a big nope, legally speaking). But it means much greater hardship for people in public housing.

Public housing buildings—and other buildings occupied by low-income people—may not have laundry facilities at all, and many laundromats have closed or dramatically cut their hours.

Washington, D.C., resident Markina Hall told the Post that her refrigerator and toilet had broken. Her family of five had one toilet and “I’m going to the store literally every other day” because without a refrigerator they can’t keep fresh food. Every trip to the store, of course, represents risk. Hall’s husband lost his fast-food job, but her 21-year-old son was still working … in a hospital, washing dishes.

In New York, coronavirus has swept through public housing, with people dying in their apartments and in some cases not being discovered until the odors spread. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is promising hand sanitizer and mask distribution and on-site health services—but other promised improvements haven't materialized.

Like everything else in the United States, coronavirus is a reflection of our enormous economic and racial inequality, and the people who are already suffering are those for whom the new suffering is the greatest.

