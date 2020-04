Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 06:54 Hits: 9

U.S. military officials have complained that a Russian fighter jet came dangerously close to a U.S. surveillance plane in the Mediterranean Sea, the second such encounter in four days in the region.

