Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 19:16 Hits: 3

Marinas and boatyards in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut that were ordered closed last month as the coronaviruspandemic worsened are allowed to re-open, the governors of the three states…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/nj-ny-and-connecticut-re-open-marinas-and-boatyards-that-were-ordered-closed-due-to-coronavirus/