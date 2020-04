Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 02:09 Hits: 4

Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, local police said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200420-armed-bandits-kill-dozens-of-villagers-in-northwest-nigeria-according-to-police