Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 05:29 Hits: 3

Burkina Faso’s security forces allegedly executed 31 unarmed detainees in the northern town of Djibo, Human Rights Watch said Monday, calling for an immediate investigation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200420-burkina-faso-security-forces-kill-dozens-of-unarmed-civilians-says-hrw