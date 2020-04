Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 08:44 Hits: 5

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The election of a new prime minister in Vanuatu, Bob Loughman, is expected to speed up emergency relief work for residents of the Pacific island nation left without shelter by tropical cyclone Harold.

