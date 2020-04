Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 07:29 Hits: 9

When Ana Lilia Gonzalez fell ill with flu-like symptoms, she went to the infirmary at her factory in a Mexican city on the US border, where the doctor told her she could carry on working. Two weeks later, she was dead.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-cuts-through-mexican-factories-snubbing-shutdown-12658774