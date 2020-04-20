Sunday night owls: Republicans push to re-open economy, but balk at paying for needed virus testing

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 02:15 Hits: 7

Matt Stieb at New York magazine’s “Intelligencer” writes—Trump Wants to Open the Country, But the GOP Doesn’t Want to Pay for Testing:

Vice-President Mike Pence, the head of the president’s original coronavirus task force, went on Fox News Sunday to reiterate the country’s need for widespread testing in order to “liberate” the states, as Trump has described the reopening of the economy. “We have every confidence that we can have a sufficient amount of testing to be able to reopen America,” Pence told host Chris Wallace, despite currently being 23 million tests short of the target his own task force set for the end of March.

While Republicans throughout the country are united in their push to revive local businesses — in some cases at the expense of public health — they are divided on how to pursue expanded coronavirus testing, universally considered to be the cornerstone for the safe rebuilding of the economy. As senators Ted Cruz and Pat Toomey push for the federal distribution of rapid-response tests — and Democrats go to bat for a vast, centralized testing apparatus — other Republicans want to continue to let the states determine the course without the luxury of competent federal guidance. According to Politico, Republican lawmakers “argue that private companies are best suited to find an innovative solution to the testing debacle, not the federal government. In addition, they say Congress already spent money on testing in the previous spending packages and should see the results before spending more.” In order to maintain the consistency of small-government messaging, Republican lawmakers are willing to tank an effective federal response to the crisis, even though undermining national programs — like broad CDC and NIH cuts — helped pave the road to disaster in the first place, while a general erosion of the safety net has left millions of Americans without health coverage during a pandemic. And for state responses to be effective, it would also require the Trump administration to not actively undermine their efforts to collect medical equipment.

“We look for medicine to be an orderly field of knowledge and procedure. But it is not. It is an imperfect science, an enterprise of constantly changing knowledge, uncertain information, fallible individuals, and at the same time lives on the line. There is science in what we do, yes, but also habit, intuition, and sometimes plain old guessing. The gap between what we know and what we aim for persists. And this gap complicates everything we do.” ~~Atul Gawande, Complications: A Surgeon's Notes on an Imperfect Science (2002)

Lakota woman counts coup on neo-Confederates.

Lakota/Dakota women are notorious for capturing the flags of our enemies. pic.twitter.com/fOJxli0LvP April 19, 2020

When Hillary Clinton spoke of a "vast right wing conspiracy" in 1998 as she lashed out at the attacks against then president Bill Clinton, many (especially on the right) thought her paranoid, and the right still mocks her to this day regarding her choice of phrase. But in the decade or so since Clinton made that statement, various researchers have revealed the size and scope of the network of conservative groups and individuals who indeed so operate in concert to advance the conservative agenda. On the communications size, the network of radio, TV, and blogs create a right-wing noise machine, which, in the past, has proven astonishingly successful at creating scandal out of the benign or making fiction seem like fact (i.e., Obama is a Muslim, or he's unpatriotic because he didn't wear a flagpin). The April 15th "tea protests" revealed more about this right-wing noise machine than they did about some purported coast-to-coast anti-liberal revolution.

