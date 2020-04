Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 19:17 Hits: 2

Some 50 unaccompanied refugee children have been flown to Germany from Greece despite COVID-19 concerns. Critics say the number is paltry and the EU is leaving Greece on its own as it hurtles toward another catastrophe.

