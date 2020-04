Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 13:14 Hits: 2

Wuhan Zall, the Chinese Super League team from the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, made an emotional return to their home city after more than three months torn from their families.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200419-wuhan-football-team-make-emotional-return-to-covid-19-ground-zero