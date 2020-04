Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 15:15 Hits: 3

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Spain is the first European country to lay the foundation for universal income. The health crisis has also reopened the debate about a living wage or unconditional living allowance in France and elsewhere.

