Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 16:32 Hits: 4

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 86,306, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/20/turkey-has-most-coronavirus-cases-outside-europe-and-us