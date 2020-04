Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 13:40 Hits: 2

VOLKINGEN, Germany: German gourmets refuse to let COVID-19 border closure keep them from their favourite French pastries, with one even resorting to a fishing rod to reel in his baguettes. Residents in the German border town of Lauterbach are fond of popping across to neighbouring Carling in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-germany-france-border-closure-baguette-12657122