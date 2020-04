Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 14:12 Hits: 3

A delivery of protective equipment for British health workers that was due on Sunday from Turkey has been delayed, a British government official said, as medics on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak increasingly report shortages of gear.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/delivery-of-protective-healthcare-equipment-to-uk-delayed-12657076