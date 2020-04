Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 14:43 Hits: 3

This was supposed to be the Year of the Woman . . . again. Not only is 2020 the election year much of the world has been pining for since November 2016,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/in-mrs-america-cate-blanchett-shines-as-a-frigid-firebrand-phyllis-schlafly-who-challenges-the-feminist-movement/