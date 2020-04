Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 00:11 Hits: 2

COVID-19 deaths have topped 100,000 in Europe, the hardest hit region on the globe. Spain has reported over 20,000 dead. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-over-100-000-dead-in-europe/a-53176530?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf