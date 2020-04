Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 05:23 Hits: 6

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey on Saturday headlined a special broadcast of music, comedy and personal stories celebrating those around the world on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200419-lady-gaga-rolling-stones-top-stars-come-together-at-home-for-covid-19-benefit-concert