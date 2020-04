Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 09:09 Hits: 5

YANGON: Naypyitaw Union Territory, which includes Myanmar's government capital Naypyitaw, on Sunday (April 19) issued an order to impose a nighttime curfew in all of its townships. The decisions follows the same one made in Yangon much earlier.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/04/19/myanmar039s-naypyitaw-imposes-nighttime-curfew-to-curb-covid-19-spread