Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 09:21 Hits: 5

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 410 on Sunday, down from 565 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 20,453 deaths in one of the world's hardest hit countries.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/19/spain039s-coronavirus-toll-slows-with-410-deaths-overnight---health-ministry