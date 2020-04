Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 08:54 Hits: 6

Iran has extended furloughs for prisoners for another month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as the Islamic Republic endeavours to stem the spread of the new coronavirus in its crowded jails.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-iran-prison-furloughs-close-mosque-ramadan-business-12656828