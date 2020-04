Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 15:21 Hits: 3

During one of my daily walks with my toddler, when we passed his favorite playground, I noticed a new sign warning that the coronavirus survives on all kinds of surfaces…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/whats-lost-when-were-too-afraid-to-touch-the-world-around-us/