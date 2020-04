Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 08:42 Hits: 2

Did the novel coronavirus escape from a Chinese lab that researches bats? Though the early origins of the virus remain unclear, some Chinese scientists' work is helping develop a vaccine. DW examines the facts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/did-coronavirus-really-originate-in-a-chinese-laboratory/a-53171292?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf