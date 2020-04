Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 2

Germany has received 47 unaccompanied children from overcrowded refugee camps in Greece, mainly Afghan and Syrian youngsters. Flying into Hanover, it's the second group after Luxembourg took in 12.

