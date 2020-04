Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 13:55 Hits: 3

In an unprecedented step, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not celebrate her 94th birthday in any special way and has asked that there be none of Britain's traditional gun salutes to mark the occasion because it would not be appropriate while the country battles a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200418-no-birthday-celebrations-for-her-majesty-the-queen-as-covid-19-wracks-uk