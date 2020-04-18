Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 15:44 Hits: 3

After Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that France will reverse its coronavirus lockdown on May 11, the Élysée Palace announced on Friday evening that confinement measures will be lifted for the elderly along with the rest of the population – despite the government’s chief scientific adviser saying on Wednesday that people aged “over 65 or 70” should stay at home.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200418-france-will-not-age-discriminate-in-covid-19-lockdown-lift-govt-says-in-about-turn