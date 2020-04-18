The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

France will not age-discriminate in Covid-19 lockdown lift, govt says in about-turn

Category: World Hits: 3

After Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that France will reverse its coronavirus lockdown on May 11, the Élysée Palace announced on Friday evening that confinement measures will be lifted for the elderly along with the rest of the population – despite the government’s chief scientific adviser saying on Wednesday that people aged “over 65 or 70” should stay at home.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200418-france-will-not-age-discriminate-in-covid-19-lockdown-lift-govt-says-in-about-turn

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version