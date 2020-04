Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 09:04 Hits: 0

COVID-19 is forcing cities around the world to face the reality that they're ill-prepared for emergencies. It’s time to reinvent the modern urban center with an eye toward fully equipped health systems and state-of-the-art digital infrastructure that incorporates unanticipated risks.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/urban-design-must-emphasize-security-and-resilience-by-patricia-viel-2020-04