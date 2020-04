Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 10:03 Hits: 0

Despite US President Donald Trump's claims, a pandemic has long been among the top threats listed by America's intelligence community. But even the country's best analysts could not foresee that it would happen under a leader willing to sacrifice so many lives on the altar of his ego.

