The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Next Coronavirus Bill Must Protect the 2020 Election

Category: World Hits: 2

Robert P. Alvarez
An election official checks in a resident at a drive-up polling place set up outside of Roosevelt Elementary School on April 7, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin. The polling place was set up to offer drive-up voting where residents voted from their vehicles but it offered one outdoor voting booth for residents who walked to the polling place. The extreme measures were put in place to make the process safer for residents and election officials as the state continues its shelter-in-place order to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/04/18/next-coronavirus-bill-must-protect-2020-election?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version