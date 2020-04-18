Where are the biggest spikes in coronavirus cases this week? States without stay-at-home orders

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

This past week, the biggest increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases occurred in states where conservative leaders have resisted calling for stay-at-home orders. CNN reports that Arkansas saw a 60% increase in cases this past week, while Nebraska saw that number go up 74%. Not to be outdone, Iowa jumped 82% in confirmed cases. But the top spot this past week goes to South Dakota, where Gov. Kristi Noem has refused calls to order stay-at-home precautions. The Mount Rushmore State saw an increase of over 1,000 cases this past week, making that a 205% spike.

Those South Dakota statistics include the extraordinary numbers coming from Minnehaha county, and specifically the hundreds of confirmed cases at the Smithfield Pork plant. It’s the single largest cluster of cases in the country, where well over 600 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Nebraska saw cases jump almost 30% in just a few days. Even still, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to say stupid things like, "This is about making that decision, not the heavy hand of government taking away your freedoms” to defend his lack of foresight and leadership.

Meanwhile, right-wing elites push and fund and misinform Americans into protesting for more death under the false flag of freedom in places like Minnesota. There, Gov. Tim Walz is trying his hardest to save Minnesota citizens from these idiots, and these idiots from themselves.

