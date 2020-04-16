The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Pandemic Is a Portal: Arundhati Roy on COVID-19 in India, Imagining Another World Fighting for It

Category: World Hits: 0

Officials in India say six major cities are coronavirus hot spots, including the capital city, New Delhi. We go there to speak with writer and activist Arundhati Roy, who has a new essay on how “The Pandemic Is a Portal.” She says, “You have the sense that you’re sitting on some kind of explosive substance,” and describes how the government of Narendra Modi is using the pandemic to crack down on opponents and dissidents.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/16/arundhati_roy_coronavirus_india

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version