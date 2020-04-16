Pandemic Is a Portal: Arundhati Roy on COVID-19 in India, Imagining Another World Fighting for It

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 12:40 Hits: 0

Officials in India say six major cities are coronavirus hot spots, including the capital city, New Delhi. We go there to speak with writer and activist Arundhati Roy, who has a new essay on how “The Pandemic Is a Portal.” She says, “You have the sense that you’re sitting on some kind of explosive substance,” and describes how the government of Narendra Modi is using the pandemic to crack down on opponents and dissidents.

