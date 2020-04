Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 01:03 Hits: 4

NASA has said it will launch American astronauts into orbit aboard a SpaceX shuttle on May 27. It will be the first astronaut launch from the US in nearly 10 years and the first to take place on a private spacecraft.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nasa-spacex-to-send-astronauts-to-iss/a-53170107?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf