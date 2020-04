Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 03:01 Hits: 7

Coronavirus-infected monkeys treated with the experimental drug remdesivir improved significantly, an initial medical trial has shown. The animals showed marked improvement just 12 hours after the first treatment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/antiviral-drug-remdesivir-shows-promise-in-trial-on-monkeys-with-coronavirus/a-53170509?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf