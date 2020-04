Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 05:01 Hits: 8

The U.S. coronavirus crisis took a sharp political turn on Friday as President Donald Trump lashed out at four Democratic governors over their handling of the pandemic after having conceded that states bear ultimate control of restrictions to contain the outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200418-in-twitter-showdown-trump-calls-to-liberate-states-with-covid-19-stay-home-orders