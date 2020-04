Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 06:11 Hits: 8

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday a number of migrants on a deportation flight from the US were infected with the coronavirus amid fears the contagion in the sprawling US migrant detention system run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is spreading to Central America.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200418-guatemala-says-migrants-deported-from-us-infected-amid-fears-of-contagion-spread-from-ice-facilities