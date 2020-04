Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 03:12 Hits: 7

Elderly residents left soiled and unfed after their caregivers fled the premises, 31 deaths in the space of a few weeks: a nursing home in Montreal has become the symbol of the terrible toll coronavirus is taking in Canada's long-term care homes.

