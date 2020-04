Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 23:14 Hits: 4

A reviewer reflects on reading “The Moment of Tenderness,” a collection of short stories, and then returning to the 1963 novel she loved growing up.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/0417/Madeleine-L-Engle-s-early-short-stories-presage-A-Wrinkle-in-Time?icid=rss