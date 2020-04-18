Florida Man is at it again: Gaetz gave over $184,000 in taxpayer money to ‘friend’ for office space

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 02:30 Hits: 3

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is best known for a never-ending stream of idiotic statements, seemingly criminal acts, and unsafe theatrical political stunts. Oh yeah, and for being racist. A couple of days ago, Rep. Gaetz called out fellow Republican Sen. Richard Burr for his suspicious insider-information-led stock sell offs, timed coincidentally with closed-door intelligence briefings on the coronavirus pandemic. Is Rep. Gaetz turning over a new leaf and putting aside partisan politics in order to go after genuine corruption on Capitol Hill? Hmmmm. Probably not.

What’s more likely is that Rep. Gaetz was informed that ProPublica was going to be publishing a new report about Gaetz’s relationship with “longtime friend, adviser, campaign donor and legal client,” real estate developer and restauranteur Collier Merrill. It turns out that Rep. Gaetz has spent almost $200,000 of taxpayer money renting out space from Mr. Merrill—a clear violation of the rules for the use of the people’s money.

According to the House rules on leasing and renting: “The Lease or Amendment is entered into at fair market value as the result of a bona fide, arms-length, marketplace transaction. The Lessor and Lessee certify that the parties are not relatives nor have had, or continue to have, a professional or legal relationship (except as a landlord and tenant).” The office space in question is a historical building in Pensacola, Florida, that Rep. Gaetz has paid more than $184,000 for since coming into office in 2017.

Merrill has said that the market price was below market value, though Gaetz later said that it was “at or below market value.” Merrill admitted to ProPublica that he has indeed advised Gaetz on policy and this whole issue of renting is a overblown. “I probably be damned if I do, damned if I didn't. If I [set the rent] too cheap, I'm probably doing him a favor, if I do it too expensive, he’s doing me a favor.”

Of course, when the House’s Administrative Counsel approved the rental agreement, Rep. Gaetz told ProPublica he did not “feel he needed to disclose his long relationship with Merrill to the House.” Rep. Gaetz defended his relationship with Merrill, saying that there was nothing “inappropriate” in their relationship or in the business relationship that the American people are now in with Merrill’s real estate.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1938104