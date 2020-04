Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 11:06 Hits: 0

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has welcomed a Kazakh court ruling that an investigation should continue into the failure of police to act against individuals who attacked the broadcaster's reporters and hindered their professional activities.

