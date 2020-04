Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 19:13 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump on Friday went on a lengthy Twitter rampage that included calls to “liberate”┬áMichigan, Minnesota, and Virginia, an open show of support for right-wing demonstrators who are disregarding…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/trump-goes-on-a-dangerous-twitter-rampage-to-fuel-right-wing-fury/