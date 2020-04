Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 20:15 Hits: 3

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been enjoying a great deal of praise from Democrats — as well from some Never Trump conservatives — for the leadership he has shown…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/gov-cuomo-hits-back-with-condescending-mockery-after-trumps-attack/