Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 19:30 Hits: 4

Will the financial fallout from COVID-19 make European infrastructure vulnerable to the Chinese government's checkbook? Some experts warn that Europe is already in precarious straits. Teri Schultz reports from Brussels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nato-warns-allies-to-block-china-buying-spree/a-53167064?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf