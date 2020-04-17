The Kenyan government did not recruit Maasai hunters to make sure people respected lockdown

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 17:48 Hits: 3

A video posted on Facebook and Twitter shows a man wearing traditional Maasai clothes breaking up groups of people standing in the street. On social media, many claimed the video showed a Maasai huntsman that the Kenyan government had recruited to help enforce social distancing rules meant to stop the spread of Covid-19. It turns out, however, that the whole thing was staged by a comedian.

