The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Kenyan government did not recruit Maasai hunters to make sure people respected lockdown

Category: World Hits: 3

A video posted on Facebook and Twitter shows a man wearing traditional Maasai clothes breaking up groups of people standing in the street. On social media, many claimed the video showed a Maasai huntsman that the Kenyan government had recruited to help enforce social distancing rules meant to stop the spread of Covid-19. It turns out, however, that the whole thing was staged by a comedian.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200417-debunked-kenyan-government-not-recruit-maasai-lockdown

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version