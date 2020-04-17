On FRANCE 24 and RFI, Senegal's Macky Sall continues to demand cancellation of Africa's debt

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 18:49 Hits: 4

In an interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI from Dakar, Senegalese President Macky Sall discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, which has reached Senegal and the rest of Africa. Sall defended the use of the drug chloroquine as a treatment, claiming it has proven effective in his country. He also welcomed the moratorium on African debt agreed by the G20 this week, but said it can only be a first step and that more must be done.

