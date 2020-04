Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 18:35 Hits: 4

As President Donald Trump announces a halt in World Health Organization funding, accusing it of kowtowing to China over the coronavirus outbreak, Beijing is building on a well-established strategy of leveraging its global standing wherever the US lets go of the wheel.

