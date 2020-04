Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 18:38 Hits: 3

A sharp upward revision in China's coronavirus death toll on Friday was "an attempt to leave no case undocumented", World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told a briefing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-who-china-revised-figures-cases-12654242