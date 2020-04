Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 19:07 Hits: 4

Congress is scrambling for ways to safeguard the Nov. 3 U.S. elections amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a partisan fight shaping up over a Democratic proposal to require states to offer the option of voting by mail.

