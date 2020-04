Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 12:25 Hits: 1

The response to Africa’s COVID-19 plight must be swift and at scale rather than too little, too late. In a world short of progressive global leadership, where rules-based global governance is under threat, this is a chance for African and international policymakers to take decisive action.

