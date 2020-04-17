The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

It’s the End of the World Economy as We Know It, Just Like the Great Recession

Category: World Hits: 2

Dean Baker
The United States does have a huge domestic market, so it can see shutdowns in certain segments and still likely get by without severe shortages, but smaller countries absolutely need diverse sources. (Photo: Johannes Eisle/AFP/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/04/17/its-end-world-economy-we-know-it-just-great-recession?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version