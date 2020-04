Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 16:08 Hits: 3

The coronavirus crisis is highlighting how dysfunctional states run by Republicans are. This is a feature of GOP rule, not a bug. For the past 40-plus years, a group of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/how-billionaires-short-term-greed-could-upend-america-and-destroy-their-own-wealth/