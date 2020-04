Category: World Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 16:55 Hits: 5

Ahead of Easter celebrations, churches in Moscow have been closed to worshippers to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Though many churches across Russia will stay open, for some, the move crosses a line.

